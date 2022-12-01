Williams will not make his debut Friday against Philadelphia as he continues to deal with patellar tendinitis in his right knee.
Williams was given a four-to-six-week timeline for return on Oct. 26, putting Friday's contest at just over five weeks in. Considering we have not received any further updates, fantasy managers shouldn't rely on a timely return from Williams.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Out another 4-6 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Gradually ramping up activity•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Participates in practice•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Hampered by minor injury•