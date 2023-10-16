Williams finished with 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebound and two assists over 21 minutes in Sunday's 132-124 loss to Miami.

Williams has been dominant off the Grizzlies bench during the preseason, once again showcasing his offensive ability in Sunday's preseason loss to Miami while leading all bench players in scoring and threes made. Williams has connected on four threes in two straight outings, tallying 10 or more points in three of four appearances in the preseason.