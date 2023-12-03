Williams (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Suns, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Williams was previously carrying a doubtful tag, so it's not a surprise to see this update. The Grizzlies are very thin these days, so they'll likely use a committee approach to soak up the available minutes. John Konchar, David Roddy and Santi Aldama are some of the candidates to see increased minutes.