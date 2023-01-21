Williams (illness) will play Friday against the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams was initially listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, but the aliment ultimately won't impact his availability Friday. Over his past seven appearances, the second-year forward has averaged 9.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.
