Pullin (knee) is listed on the Grizzlies' roster for the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

Due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery, Pullin didn't play in any games for the Grizzlies or the G League's Memphis Hustle after Feb. 20 this past season. Still, his inclusion on the summer roster suggests he's healthy again. Pullin is under contract for 2025-26 after he signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Grizzlies in January, but he may need a healthy and effective showing in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to ensure he maintains his two-way spot with Memphis heading into training camp.