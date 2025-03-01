site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Zyon Pullin: Still out Saturday
Pullin (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Spurs.
Pullin will continue to miss time due to right patellar tendinopathy. Pullin's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Atlanta.
