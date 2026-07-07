Guerschon Yabusele: Healthy this offseason

Yabusele (shoulder/elbow) handed out three assists in 14 minutes during France's 80-72 win over Belgium on Saturday.

After missing the end of the NBA regular season with a left shoulder sprain and a left elbow sprain, Yabusele is healthy for FIBA action this summer. The veteran big man remains an unrestricted free agent and is looking to bolster his stock with France, having averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.0 minutes across 67 regular-season games for the Bulls and Knicks in 2025-26.