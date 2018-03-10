Yabusele missed Friday's 114-108 loss at Erie due to an illness.

Yabusele missed back-to-back games the Red Claws had the last two days because of his illness. It's possible that the 22-year-old forward may need one more game to recover, but consider him a game-time decision for Maine's game Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories