Guerschon Yabusele: Missed Friday due to illness
Yabusele missed Friday's 114-108 loss at Erie due to an illness.
Yabusele missed back-to-back games the Red Claws had the last two days because of his illness. It's possible that the 22-year-old forward may need one more game to recover, but consider him a game-time decision for Maine's game Tuesday.
