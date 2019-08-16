Yabusele has signed a contract with Nanjing Tongxi Basketball of China, Sportando.com reports.

Yabusele was waived by the Celtics in July after two unimpressive seasons where he was unable to carve out anything more than an emergency depth role. He should find a lot of playing time with Nanjing Tongxi, however, and it's certainly possible for him to make another run at the NBA down the road.