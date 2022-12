Santos totaled seven points (3-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Wednesday's loss to Capital City.

Santos struggled overall from the field, as he missed all of his three-point attempts while also finishing with a team-high seven turnovers. The Brazilian is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.