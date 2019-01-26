Gyorgy Goloman: Doesn't do much off bench

Goloman tallied six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in the win over the Hustle.

Despite injuries to Isaiah Hicks and the promotion of Luke Kornet, Goloman has still been a minor rotation piece for Westchester, averaging 13.4 minutes, 5.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 rebounds in 32 games this season.