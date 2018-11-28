Gyorgy Goloman: Scores five points in win
Goloman came off the bench to collect five points, two rebounds and one steal over 12 minutes in Tuesday's 91-72 blowout of the Windy City Bulls.
The big Hungarian has now played 10 or more minutes over his last three games. Through 10 contests, Goloman has averaged 4.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 blocks per game for Westchester. For now, he's squarely behind center Luke Kornet on the Westchester depth chart.
