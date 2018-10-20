Hakim Warrick: Drafted by Blue Coats

Warrick was selected by the Blue Coats with the ninth overall pick in Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.

Warrick last played in the NBA during the 2012-13 campaign. He saw his most minutes per game during the 2006-07 season, when he averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds across 26.2 minutes.

