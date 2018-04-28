Hakim Warrick: Inks deal with Israeli squad
Warrick has signed a contract with Ironi Nahariya, an Israeli team, Sportnado reports.
Warrick continues to find work across the globe, but it seems unlikely he'll make it back into the NBA. He last played in the Association back in 2012-13, appearing in 28 games.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....