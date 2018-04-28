Hakim Warrick: Inks deal with Israeli squad

Warrick has signed a contract with Ironi Nahariya, an Israeli team, Sportnado reports.

Warrick continues to find work across the globe, but it seems unlikely he'll make it back into the NBA. He last played in the Association back in 2012-13, appearing in 28 games.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories