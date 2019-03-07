Hakim Warrick: Nears triple-double
Warrick registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in the loss Sunday to the Vipers.
It's rare to see a player nearly hit a triple-double but still struggle to score, but that's essentially been Warrick's entire season. Through 38 games, the 36-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, with the latter stat Sunday proving to be his best outing of the year.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...