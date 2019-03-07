Hakim Warrick: Nears triple-double

Warrick registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in the loss Sunday to the Vipers.

It's rare to see a player nearly hit a triple-double but still struggle to score, but that's essentially been Warrick's entire season. Through 38 games, the 36-year-old is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, with the latter stat Sunday proving to be his best outing of the year.