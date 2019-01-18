Hakim Warrick: Posts impressive stat line
Warrick finished Wednesday's loss to the Skyforce with 18 points (5-6 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.
Thanks to a litany of injuries, Warrick was forced into a spot start at center and promptly posted his best all-around stat line of the season. It's perhaps a credit to Warrick's game that despite averaging 19.0 minutes per contest, he still earns about five free throw attempts per game, but the six assists was one of the forward's highest figures of the 2018-19 season.
