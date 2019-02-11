Hakim Warrick: Scores 19 in loss
Warrick dropped 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-5 FT) and recorded 16 rebounds along with an assist in 31 minutes Saturday against Delaware.
Warrick notched almost as many rebounds as he did points, securing a double-double despite a 134-111 loss. The Wolves got outscored 41-25 in the second quarter, and they were never able to recover. Warrick will head into Iowa's next contest averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 32 games in the G League this season.
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...