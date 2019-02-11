Hakim Warrick: Scores 19 in loss

Warrick dropped 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-5 FT) and recorded 16 rebounds along with an assist in 31 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Warrick notched almost as many rebounds as he did points, securing a double-double despite a 134-111 loss. The Wolves got outscored 41-25 in the second quarter, and they were never able to recover. Warrick will head into Iowa's next contest averaging 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 32 games in the G League this season.