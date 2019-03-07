Diallo tallied 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in the 123-120 win Wednesday over Stockton.

Diallo recently joined the Blue, averaging 20.7 points in three contests with the G League lineup. The 2018 Slam Dunk Contest winner will likely continue to develop his game in the G League for the foreseeable future, but could wind up back with the Thunder before the end of the regular season.