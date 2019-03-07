Hamidou Diallo: Averaging over 20 points per game with Blue
Diallo tallied 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in the 123-120 win Wednesday over Stockton.
Diallo recently joined the Blue, averaging 20.7 points in three contests with the G League lineup. The 2018 Slam Dunk Contest winner will likely continue to develop his game in the G League for the foreseeable future, but could wind up back with the Thunder before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...