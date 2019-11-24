Hasheem Thabeet: Logs 21 minutes in loss
Thabeet posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 21 minutes in Friday's loss to Grand Rapids.
Thabeet has had a minimal impact to begin the season as he has averaged just 19.8 minutes per game. The 32-year-old has 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game over the first five contests.
