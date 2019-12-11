Thabeet finished with two points (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 14 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Thabeet has seen his scoring production decline significantly, and he could only manage two points Tuesday even though several Mad Ants were sidelined with injuries. The 32-year-old is averaging just 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season.