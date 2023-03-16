Whiteside agreed to a contract Tuesday with Puerto Rican club Piratas de Quebradillas, GuerraBSN.com reports.

After his contract with the Jazz expired following the 2021-22 season, the 33-year-old Whiteside attracted little interest in free agency over the past several months, so he'll now move on from the NBA for his next opportunity. Given his advancing age along with the fact that his immense statistical production typically hasn't aligned with his on-court value, Whiteside's NBA career could very well be over. Over parts of 10 seasons in the league with the Kings, Heat, Trail Blazers, Kings and Jazz, Whiteside averaged 12.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 24.7 minutes while shooting 58.6 percent from the field over 511 appearances (332 starts). His best years came in Miami, with whom he earned an NBA All-Defensive Second Team honor in 2015-16.