Hassani Gravett: Does a bit of everything in win
Gravett finished with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block across 36 minutes during Saturday's win over Northern Arizona.
Gravett acted as a swiss army knife for Lakeland as he contributed across-the-board, ultimately finishing with a plus-25 net rating. Though the South Carolina product has struggled with his shot this year (37.6 percent from the field), he's demonstrated his well-rounded feel for the game. Across seven G-league games, including two starts, Gravett's totaling 11.6 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 30.0 minutes.
