Gravett totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes Saturday against Windy City.

Gravett topped 20 points for the second-straight game as he continues to adjust the professional ball in his rookie year. That said, Saturday's performance wasn't without errors as Gravett gave the ball up five times and committed four fouls.