Hassani Gravett: Drills six treys in loss
Gravett totaled 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes Saturday against Windy City.
Gravett topped 20 points for the second-straight game as he continues to adjust the professional ball in his rookie year. That said, Saturday's performance wasn't without errors as Gravett gave the ball up five times and committed four fouls.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...