Hassani Gravett: Rough shooting in loss
Gravett generated five points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 41 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.
The rookie guard continues to struggle with his jump shot as he's now shooting just 35.7 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from behind the arc this season. Despite his offensive woes, Gravett's seeing 31.0 minutes per game this year and appears to have the confidence of coach Stan Heath.
