Gravett recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes Saturday against Wisconsin.

Gravett continues to impress in his starting role. While he 23-year-old guard struggles off-and-on with an inconsistent shot, he's offering a nice season-long line of 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.