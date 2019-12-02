Gravett amassed seven points (3-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 33 minutes Sunday against Delaware.

Despite posting solid complementary production, Gravett's scoring struggles continued as he hit just 21.4 percent of his shots from the field Sunday. That said, it appears as if Gravett'll be given the opportunity to reverse his poor shooting trend as he's been allotted 30.5 minutes of action per game despite shooting 34.2 percent from the field and 22.0 percent from behind the arc so far this season.