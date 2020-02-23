Hassani Gravett: Well-rounded line Friday
Gravett finished with 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to Long Island.
Gravett chipped in with a well-rounded line, though his efforts weren't enough to halt the Nets' offensive attack. He continues to play a large role for Lakeland, which has gone with a seven-to-ten-man rotation for much of the season. On the whole, he's averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.
