Holiday closed Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves with four points (2-5 FG), seven assists, four steals and two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Holiday's seven assists and four steals were both season-high totals. However, the 26-year-old guard is averaging only 6.6 minutes across his last 10 appearances, and he'll likely fall out of the rotation as soon as Dejounte Murray (illness) is ready to play again.