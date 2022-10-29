Holiday closed with 14 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 136-112 win over Detroit.

Holiday only missed one shot throughout the entire contest and provided a nice boost off the bench for the Hawks in this comfortable win. However, he's not going to take the starting job away from either Trae Young or Dejounte Murray any time soon, so he'll remain a bench option for the foreseeable future. In other words, he's not going to be very reliable in fantasy since his upside will be capped by his limited role.