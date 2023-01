Holiday notched three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one assist, one block and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Hornets.

Holiday was barely visible during his 15 minutes on the floor, scoring just three points to go with very little else. Despite being in the rotation on most nights, Holiday's role is far too insignificant to warrant fantasy attention outside of the deepest formats.