Holiday closed with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 victory over Detroit.

Holiday managed double-digit scoring in the win, something that is an achievement in itself given his limited playing time thus far this season. While has has had brief moments of relevance throughout his career, it is hard to see him being anything more than a depth piece, wherever he finds himself. For now, he should really only be considered in deep forats.