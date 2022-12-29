Holiday closed Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Nets with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Holiday played 33 minutes as a starter Wednesday, sliding in to replace the injured Trae Young (quad). Despite the gaudy playing time, Holiday provided nothing more than a mediocre fantasy line, something he has a knack for doing. He may have some limited streaming appeal if Young misses further time but as we saw here, even that is possibly stretching the friendship.