Holiday tallied just five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's preseason victory over Milwaukee.

With Dejounte Murray given the night off due to back spasms, Holiday slid into the starting lineup but failed to make the most of his opportunity. While he could very well be a regular part of the rotation, Holiday is well off the radar when it comes to fantasy leagues.