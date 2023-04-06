Holiday compiled eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, three steals, one rebound and one block in 21 minutes in Wednesday's 134-116 win over the Wizards.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic (rest) joining De'Andre Hunter (knee) on the sideline for Wednesday's contest, Holiday was able to claim a heightened role in the rotation after being limited to just two minutes in Tuesday's 123-105 win over Chicago. The 41-39 Hawks currently sit in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and are unlikely to supplant the 42-37 Heat for the top position in the Play-In Tournament, so head coach Quin Snyder could elect to dole out rest to players such as Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdanovic and Hunter over the final two games of the regular season. If that's the case, Holiday may be able to maintain a 20-plus-minute role, but he typically hasn't been a reliable producer even on the rare occasions he's received extended playing time this season.