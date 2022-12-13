Holiday supplied 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Holiday had plenty of opportunities Monday with Trae Young (back), Dejounte Murray (ankle) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) all out, and he came through with his best scoring performance of the 2022-23 season. The UCLA product got off to a slow start with one point in the first quarter, but he shot 3-for-6 from the field in the second period and put up seven points in the second half to finish second on his team in scoring. Holiday has scored in double figures in four of 25 matchups so far this year.