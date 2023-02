Holiday is questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to a non-COVID illness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Holiday wasn't on the Hawks' initial injury report for Thursday's matchup, but he's dealing with an illness a few hours before tipoff. The 26-year-old has been a DNP-CD in two of the last three matchups, so his status shouldn't significantly impact Atlanta's rotation.