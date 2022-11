Holiday closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and one assist over nine minutes during Monday's 139-109 loss to the Raptors.

Holiday submitted his worst performance of the season as the Hawks suffered their largest defeat of the campaign. Before Monday's game, Holiday had averaged 6.3 points, 1.5 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 19.3 minutes. He'll look to get back on track Saturday against the Pelicans.