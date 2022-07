Holiday agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old spent time on both the Suns and Wizards last season but is now set to back up the likes of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray next season in Atlanta. While this signing helps give the Hawks even more depth at the point guard position, Holiday is not someone to actively target in fantasy leagues come next year.