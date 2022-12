Holiday will enter the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holiday will enter the starting five in place of Dejounte Murray (ankle) Friday after seeing a season-high 30 minutes in the team's most recent contest. He is joined by Trae Young, AJ Griffin, Jalen Johnson and Clint Capela in the starting lineup and warrants some streaming intrigue for as long as the Hawks remain injury plague.