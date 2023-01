Holiday is starting Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holiday will slide into Atlanta's starting lineup with Trae Young ruled out due to an ankle injury. This will mark the UCLA product's fifth start of the season. Across his four previous starts, Holiday is averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 22.8 minutes per game.