Holiday is listed as Atlanta's fifth starter for Saturday's preseason game versus the Bucks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Holiday is getting the start with Dejounte Murray (back spasms) out. The 26-year-old guard averaged 6.3 points, 2.4 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 16.2 minutes across 63 games for the Suns and Wizards last season. Once Murray returns, Holiday will likely return to his bench role.