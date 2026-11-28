Wiggins finished Friday's 87-86 win over Boston with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and three steals.

Wiggins scored eight of his 11 points in the second quarter, and he finished fourth on the Hawks in scoring behind Jalen Johnson (24 points), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (20) and Luguentz Dort (14). Wiggins' three steals were a season high, and the sixth-year forward is averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.8 threes over 25.5 minutes per contest.