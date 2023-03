Griffin finished with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over nine minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Celtics.

Griffin saw actual playing time for the first time in over a week, albeit a modest nine minutes. It appears Quinn Snyder simply doesn't have a regular spot in the rotation for Griffin, basically ending any hopes of him being fantasy-relevant again. For now, managers can safely ignore him in all formats.