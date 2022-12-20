Griffin racked up 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 126-125 victory over Orlando.

Griffin bested Monday's effort just twice all season, and he added a season-best seven boards to boot that secured him a productive fantasy night. While Griffin dropped out of the starting five for the last two games, his production hasn't slowed too much, and he's averaging 15.4 points per game over the last five tilts. The rookie first-round pick has earned himself an expansive role off the bench, but he's mainly a bench piece, at best, in most fantasy formats at this point.