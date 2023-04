Griffin closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 victory over Washington.

Griffin was hot from beyond the arc Wednesday, and more importantly looked in-rhythm with the offense. Griffin's 38.7 percent three-point shooting on 3.5 attempts per game this season has made for a solid campaign for the 19-year-old rookie.