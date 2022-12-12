Griffin ended with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over Chicago.

Griffin kept a spot in the starting lineup even with Deandre Hunter (hip) returning Sunday night. The rookie out of Duke ended up playing a career-high 40 minutes including overtime, and even knocked down a shot at the buzzer to give the Hawks the win. He struggled mightily from beyond the arc, but still managed 17 points. Griffin is a solid add in most formats and should continue to see big minutes going forward.