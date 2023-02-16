Griffin racked up 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Knicks.

It's the first time in five games Griffin has scored in double digits, but the teenage rookie was the only member of Atlanta's second unit to manage more than eight Wednesday. The 2022 first-round pick has yet to play 20 minutes off the bench in a game during February, and the addition of Saddiq Bey at the trade deadline creates some additional competition for court time and touches. Griffin's upside remains intriguing, but the Duke product might have a hard time making a consistent fantasy impact coming out of the All-Star break.