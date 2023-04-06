Griffin closed with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 134-116 victory over Washington.

Griffin ran hot from beyond the arc Wednesday, with the four triples matching a season-high total for the rookie. Though the 19-year-old typically doesn't see a high enough volume of touches to make a consistent impact in the scoring column, he's usually been efficient with his opportunities. He maintains rates of 38.7 percent from three-point range, 46.7 percent from the field and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line over 71 appearances on the season.