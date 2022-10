Griffin finished Friday's 136-112 victory over Detroit with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt) across six minutes.

Griffin has logged just 12 minutes across two contests thus far, but the rookie has poured in 18 points (7-10 Fg, 4-6 3Pt) over that span. Griffin dealt with an ankle injury throughout training camp, and he was rested Wednesday as Atlanta exercises an abundance of caution. That being said, the 19-year-old's role could begin ramping up in the days to come.