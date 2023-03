Griffin closed Sunday's 123-119 loss to Memphis with two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes.

Griffin offered very little in the loss, falling well short of the mark in terms of tangible fantasy production. After playing at least 18 minutes in five consecutive games, Griffin scaled back his playing time, bringing to an end any streaming appeal he had been able to muster over the past 10 days.